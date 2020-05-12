'Munna Micheal' actor Nidhhi Agerwal shares picture of learning Tamil ahead of Kollywood debut amid lockdown

After her successful stint in the Tollywood industry, actress Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to leave a mark on the Kollywood industry as well with Jayaram Ravi's Bhoomi. On Monday, the actress took to her social media account to share a picture of a book that she was learning from which had Tamil words like Yaar, Enna, Enge, Sogam, Sanda, Thanni and Nandri written, along with its meaning in English.

Quizzing her fans, she asked, "Learning a new language.. can you guess which one." (sic) Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her acting debut with Tiger Shroff in Sabir Khan's Munna Michael has featured in an array of Telugu movies. The iSmart Shankar actor announced her Tamil movie debut early last year.

Bhoomi, starring Jayaram Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead is interestingly Jayaram Ravi's 25th film. The movie touted to be a patriotic drama is directed by Bogan fame Lakshman. In a recent interview, speaking about the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus, Nidhhi had said that she feels grateful for being at her house and to have all these amenities, unlike some who have to work hard each day just to earn a basic living.

"We have our houses, and these things sorted, we are just thinking about how to pass time. We are a lucky lot. A lot of people who don’t know these things, or are stuck in another city, don’t have daily income coming in to go out and buy groceries, which have become more expensive right now. I am doing my bit charity-wise, it’s a difficult time. We just have to be patient and kind to one another," she said.