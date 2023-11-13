Meet the richest Punjabi singer with Rs 643 crores net worth; it’s not Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh or AP Dhillon

The richest Punjabi singer got recognition by posting songs on social media sites. His net worth is reportedly Rs 643 crore

Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Honey Singh, and other Punjabi singers have made their names by entertaining the audience with their songs. They all started from the ground and are now amongst the most bankable singers. However, there is one Punjabi singer who tops the chart of being the richest.

The Punjabi singer and songwriter is a civil engineer who decided to pursue his passion for music. He started his journey and gained recognition by posting songs on social media sites. He is none other than Sharry Mann.

Born as Surinder Singh Mann in Mohali, India, he is a prominent singer in Punjab who has given a number of hits and memorable songs. He started his career in 2011 with the popular song Yaar Anmulle. The song became a huge hit and then he went on to release his album Aate Di Chiri in 2012 then in 2016, his song 3 Peg was released and became a huge hit. Some of his other songs include Yaara from Rocky Mental, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree, Dua, Boomerang, and more.

The 41-year-old singer also ventured into acting in the year 2013 and made his debut with the movie Oye Hoye Pyaar Hogaya. His next movie Ishq Garaari was more successful at the box office than his debut. Some of his other movies include Marriage Palace, Nikka Zalidar, Baraat Bandi, and more.

The singer, songwriter, and actor is the richest singer in Punjab. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 643 crore. Some of the other singers on the list are-

Diljit Dosanjh- Diljit Dosanjh is a popular singer and actor who has made his name in not only the Punjabi film industry but also in Bollywood. He reportedly has a net with of Rs 172 crores.

Honey Singh- Honey Singh, singer, and rapper, who is known for his hits like Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, Chaar Botal Vodka, Desi Kalakar, and more, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 205 crore.

Gurdass Mann- Known as the legend in his own league, and with songs like Wah Ni Jawaniye, Chugliyaan, and Peerh Prahon to his credit, the singer reportedly enjoys a net worth of over Rs 453 crores.

AP Dhillon- The singer became a household name after his songs Brown Mundae and Majhail. The singer has a reported net worth of Rs 81 crore.

