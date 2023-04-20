Karan Aujla, Sharry Mann issue clarification after video of them partying with Sidhu Moosewala murder accused goes viral

Credit: Sharry Maan-Karan Aujla/Instagram

Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Maan recently made headlines after a video of them doing a wedding went viral on social media. In the clip, Anmol Bishnoi, who is one of the accused in the case of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, was also seen standing behind the singers.

Later, the late singer’s father Balkaur Singh said that police should investigate the connection between Anmol Bishnoi and the singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Maan, and how he reached the US. Now singers have clarified that they have no connection with the accused, they were booked for a wedding and didn’t know about the guests.

In an alleged video shot recently in a wedding in the USA, gangster #LawrenceBishnoi's brother & an accused in #SidhuMooseWala murder Anmol Bishnoi can be seen alongside singer Karan Aujla. Anmol is an accused in #MooseWala murder & fled from India on fake passport. pic.twitter.com/iKzOJPTfnT April 19, 2023

Karan Aujla took to Instagram and wrote, “I didn't think I needed to but after seeing so many posts and messages I just want to clarify about an event on Sunday in Bakersfield, CA. As an artist myself and Sharry Maan bhai were booked to perform for a reception show as requested by our common friend. As artists, we are not aware who is attending or invited to the wedding shows as we are booked for, hence why I prefer not to do many wedding shows at all. It has been brought to my attention that a questionable individual was in the background of videos of me and Sharry bai performing. I was not aware of whom that may be until I saw these posts and messages. As an artist I focus on my performance and leave the shows, I do not notice each and every person as there are many people around.

"I would also like to state, there were many cameras and phones constantly recording, and usually are where I am. I would never knowingly attend or associate myself with anything as such. Please, as a humble request, don't involve me in these things. As an artist you are already going through many things as you all know now, and it would be a humble request not to complicate things more. Hope this clarifies the matter. Your truly, Karan,” he concluded.

The same post has been re-shared by Sharry Maan with the caption, “please don’t spread hate.”

