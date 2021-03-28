Headlines

Meaning of 'Saranga Dariya', Sai Pallavi's viral song from 'Love Story' decoded

The lyricist of 'Saranga Dariya' explained the meaning of the song which has become an instant hit on the Internet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 10:02 AM IST

After 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2, another song featuring Sai Pallavi has created quite a rage on the Internet. Yes, we are talking about 'Saranga Dariya' from the upcoming Telugu film Love Story co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The track is entirely picturised on Sai Pallavi and she is showing her incredible dancing prowess once again. Soon after the song was dropped, people have been searching about it especially the meaning of 'Saranga Dariya'.

The folk song is originally composed and sung by Komala Totte, while the movie song was crooned by Mangli and lyrics were attributed to Suddala Ashok Teja. During an interview with Andhrajyothy, Suddala explained the meaning of 'Saranga Dariya' as someone who 'adorns the sarangi instrument'.

While Komala said, "I found the meaning of the song from my grandmother and documented it. Sir (Suddala), who is a learned person, has interpreted the song differently."

Talking about rewriting the folk version for the movie, Suddala went on to say, "There’s a problem when you use folk songs. They are written in a certain way, as folk musicians are not educated. Society is their university, they don't have academic qualifications. When we take their songs, we shouldn’t show our mastery. We should use similar words to theirs."

Meanwhile, Love Story is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. 'Saranga Dariya' song has more than 91 million views on YouTube and can hit a century in no time.

