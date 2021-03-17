Sai Pallavi's song 'Saranga Dariya' from 'Love Story' garners 50 million views on YouTube, sets new record

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sai Pallavi's song 'Saranga Dariya' from 'Love Story' garners 50 million views on YouTube, sets new record

Written by Suddala Ashok Teja, Sai Pallavi Senthamarai's 'Saranga Dariya', a folk song from the upcoming film 'Love Story', has racked up 50 million views on YouTube in just 17 days, setting a new record for being the fastest song to reach this milestone.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 08:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Written by Suddala Ashok Teja, Sai Pallavi Senthamarai's 'Saranga Dariya', a folk song from the upcoming film 'Love Story', has racked up 50 million views on YouTube in just 17 days, setting a new record for being the fastest song to reach this milestone.

Dropped by the makers on February 28, the folk number sung by Mangli has been taking social media by storm and has also emerged as one of the top-trending videos on YouTube. 

Talking about the song receiving love from fans, Mangli told Deccan Chronicle in an exclusive chat, "When I heard the lyrics my gut feeling was that the number is going to be viral. I am glad it is trending and topping many charts."

For the unversed, before 'Saranga Dariya', the record was previously held by South star Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' and 'Ramulo Ramula' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had achieved this feat in 18 and 27 days, respectively.

Earlier, after the now-viral song 'Saranga Dariya' was the song was released, it found itself in the middle of a controversy when Komala Totte, a folk singer from Warangal claimed ownership of it, forcing the film's director, Sekhar Kammula, to issue a clarification on social media. 

In his clarification, the filmmaker stated that due credits will be given to Komala, who popularised this song when she sang it on the folk music show, Rela Re. 

"As promised, due credits will be given to Komala in the film. We will give her remuneration and also invite her to sing Saranga Dariya during the audio release," posted Sekhar Kammula. 

చాలా ఏళ్ళ కిందట 'రేలా రే రేలా' ప్రోగ్రాంలో శిరిషా అనే అమ్మాయి 'సారంగ దరియా' అనే పాట పాడింది. ఆ పాట నాకు అలా గుర్తుండి...

Posted by Sekhar Kammula on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Besides Sai Pallavi, 'Love Story' also stars South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of two individuals who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams. The film is slated for release on April 16.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre mein to aag lagne wali hai boss'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan uses over Rs 35,000 mug for coffee; know its features, where to buy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE