Video: Bobby Deol is BREAKING the internet with his unbelievable physical transformation

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who made a power-packed comeback on-screen with his OTT debut 'Class of 83' and then with his stellar performance in Prakash Jha's web series 'Aashram', released in 2020, has been making headlines of late for his dramatic physical transformation.

A noted actor in the film industry, Bobby experienced a lull before mesmerising fans with his stellar acting skills as the conman-cum-godman, Baba Nirala who has everybody in the trance of his falsehood. Ever since he cast a magic spell on viewers with his on-screen charisma, he has been garnering a lot of praise from the audience not just for his acting but also for his bulked-up avatar.

Recent videos and pictures of Bobby Deol that have gone viral on the internet will leave you shocked considering how much Bobby Deol has changed from his not-so-muscular avatar to a one where his strong physique is all that will catch your attention.

In the pictures and videos, Bobby is seen working really hard at achieving the muscular avatar and one can only feel motivational by looking at him giving it his sweat and blood.

Trained by fitness trainer Prajwal Shetty, Bobby's dramatic physical transformation is all the mid-week fitness inspiration you need.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen 'Animal', helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and is set to hit the big screens during Dussehra 2022 weekend. He will also be seen in 'Apne 2', 'Penhouse' and 'Love Hostel'.