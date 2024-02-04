Marshmello to headline Sunburn Holi Tour 2024 in India; know when, where to buy tickets

Marshmello to perform in 4 Indian cities for Sunburn Holi Tour 2024.

This year, Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn will be hosting the prolific American electronic music heavyweight Marshmello for their Holi celebration event series. He will be entertaining the Indian fans in 4 states.

The Grammy-nominated Producer and DJ will begin his India Tour with Bengaluru on 22nd March, followed by New Delhi on 23rd March, Mumbai on 24th March, and finally Pune on 25th March. The trek will be a treat for all music aficionados of Marshmello as they will get the chance to immerse themselves in his infectious energy as he will spin his Billboard charting crowd favorites such as Happier, Alone, Friends, Blocks, Wolves, Find Me, and Silence. The eagerly anticipated multi-city tour produced by Spacebound, promises an electrifying musical extravaganza.

A recipient of Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards, Marshmello enjoys an exciting relationship with the Indian sub-continent having collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan and Pritam Chakraborty on BIBA in 2019. Marshmello states, "I'm excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place and I can't wait to be back!”

When and where to book tickets?

For the fans who are excited about Marshmello's India Tour, the tickets can be purchased on www.bookmyshow.com on 5th February at 12 noon. The ticket prices start at INR 999/-onwards.

Over the years, Sunburn has hosted the likes of DJ Snake, KSHMR, VINI VICI, Nucleya and Ritviz for their Holi events. Karan Singh, CEO, of Sunburn said, "Sunburn is excited to bring Marshmello back to India for yet another amazing tour and his first-ever Holi tour. Marshmello's music transcends boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that merges his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi. As we continue to push the boundaries of live entertainment, this tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity, and the rich cultural tapestry of India. We invite fans to join us for an incredible journey of colors and beats."