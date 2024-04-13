Twitter
Manoj Manchu, wife Moumika welcome a baby girl; sister Lakshmi Manchu shares good news: 'A little Goddess has arrived'

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu and his wife Moumika have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

Manoj Manchu and Moumika
Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika have welcomed a new addition to their family--a baby girl. The news was shared by Manoj's sister, actor Lakshmi Manchu, on her social media platforms.

Lakshmi took to Instagram on Saturday to post two pictures--one depicting a tigress with her cub, and the other showcasing a blissful family of four. She wrote a caption that read, "ANNOUNCEMENT. And just like that, they are four! Blessed by the Gods, a little Goddess has arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Manoj and Mounika have welcomed their much-awaited baby girl."

She added that Mounika's son from her previous marriage, whom Manoj adopted as his own is also excited to have a sister, writing, "Dhairav is overjoyed as her big brother. Cherishing her nickname, we all lovingly call her 'MM Puli'.

May Lord Shiva's blessings always be upon this complete family. Bless them with all your love! @HeroManoj1 @BhumaMounika #MMPuli #AthaGoals #celebratinglife #littleGoddess #babyannouncement #unlimitedjoy #MM." On Instagram, an excited Lakshmi commented under the post that the baby looks just like her. She wrote, "FYI she looks just like her Atha (aunt). Even if I say so myself."

Meanwhile on the work front, Manoj's most recent movie was in 2017 with Okkadu Migiladu, and he also had small parts in the 2019 films Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019. He's getting ready to come back to acting and will star in What The Fish, alongside Niharika Konidela. Plus, he's filming for a new project that will be announced on his birthday, May 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

