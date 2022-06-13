Mahesh Babu drops selfie with wife Namrata and others as they vacay in Europe

Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was directed by Parasuram.

The actor shared a photo of himself with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham, and Sitara on his Instagram account. Mahesh appears to be really enjoying his road trip in Europe, as he hints at their next destination.

"Road trip it is!!" he wrote. Italy is up next!! Lunch with the crazies!! Mahesh captioned. The photo has now gone viral on social media.



Sarkaru Vaari Paata written and directed by parasuram , starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was released in may across cinemas worldwide and grossed more than 200 crore at global box office is now available on ott platforms, and is being rented over the internet for rs 99.

Mahesh Babu thanked his fans for the great success of the movie over Twitter. "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always,"

Mahesh Babu's next film will be an action-comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram. Soon, he'll reportedly join the set of SSMB28 in which Pooja Hegde will star as the lead heroine.

Mahesh also has an upcoming film with SS Rajamouli in the works, for which the shooting will start in 2023.