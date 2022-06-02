Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu's actioner

Amazon Prime Video India/Instagram

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the leading roles, was released to thunderous response in May across cinemas worldwide and grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office. Now, the action-comedy directed by Parasuram is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video India from Thursday, June 2.

The Telugu blockbuster can be rented online for the price of Rs 199 on the OTT platform before it is made available for free viewing after a few days. The streaming platform took to its social media handles and announced the OTT release for the film as it shared the film's poster and wrote, "the right mix of drama, action and comedy with a mind-blowing plot twist! #EarlyAccessOnPrime, Rent Now".

The makers had claimed Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be the biggest grossing regional film in Telugu Film Industry as the Mahesh Babu starrer was not dubbed in any other language. Apart from him and Keerthy, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Nadhiya and Subbaraju also play pivotal roles in the movie.



Earlier in May, Mahesh Babu also took to his Twitter and thanked his fans for all the love and for making the film a blockbuster success. "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always (three folded hands emoji)," he wrote in his tweet.

The Telugu star, who is said to be starring in SS Rajamouli's next film after the blockbuster success of RRR, has also co-produced the film under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Scheduled to release on January 13 earlier, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and finally hit theatres on May 12.