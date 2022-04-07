KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash speaks about watching 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR'

One of the most anticipated film releases of all time, 'KGF: Chapter 2' marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi. The film will hit theatres across the country on April 14.

Meanwhile, Yash is busy promoting the upcoming film and has been touring various cities for the same. Recently, Rocking Star Yash spoke to India Today and opened up about how his journey to becoming a superstar. He also spoke about the two recently released films 'RRR' and 'The Kashmir Files', both have which turned out to be blockbuster hits and set the box office on fire by raking in the moolah.

During his media interaction, when Yash was asked if he got a chance to watch SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's 'RRR' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', the Kannada star told the portal, "I haven't watched RRR or The Kashmir Files. I want to watch it but I didn't have time with all the KGF promotions. I've only been watching KGF now (laughs)."

Team 'RRR' recently celebrated the massive success of the film as it nears collecting Rs 1,000 at the box office worldwide. 'The Kashmir Files' too made an impression as it crossed Rs 250 mark at the worldwide box office. Both the films have received critical acclaim too.

Meanwhile, Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2 releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Setting its footprint on the global stage, KGF Chapter 2 will release in Greece in 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kanada, and Hindi, while in Italy, the film will release in 4 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Canada. It's the biggest achievement of any regional film to set up its global footprints on such a huge level.

Yash's film is all set to premiere in the USA on April 13. Along with the USA, the film will also be released in South America in all the South Indian languages.