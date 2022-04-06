KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

KFG Chapter 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated and significant films of the year 2022. And the fans are excited with anticipation for superstar Yash's film. Now that there are only a few days left for the release, Yash has spoken about being compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, he said, “I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry".

Yash, in a recent interview, has talked about his career and how he became an actor. While speaking to IndiaToday.in the actor mentioned that he is from Mysore, and was born in Hassan where he grew up. Most of his childhood was spent in Mysore. He was from a middle-class family, his father was a BMTC bus driver, mother was a housewife. However, he always wanted to become an actor. He satated, “I used to like the extra attention you get as an actor, seeti bajana and all. I used to participate in a lot of fancy dress competitions, and I used to dance. That gave me a lot of happiness. That's how it started. And got me here.”

Yash’s parents asked him to complete his studies as they believed that cinema is not a good thing. They asked him why is he doing this, but in 10th standard, he got himself into acting. But his family wanted him to study, therefore he completed pre-university in two years.



The Prashanth Neel directorial, also starring Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on April 14.