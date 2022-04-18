KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Hindi version of Yash's film earns Rs 143.64 crores in 3 days

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash in the leading role of Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 is rewriting records at the global box office with each passing day. The action thriller film has turned out to be a massive blockbuster smashing records at the ticket windows.

The Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 143.64 crores within three days of its release, as informed by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz."

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

On its first day of release itself on April 14, the Yash starrer created history by becoming the biggest opening Hindi film in India beating Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War and Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan. Here's what Adarsh had tweeted, "‘KGF2’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett. #India biz.



READ | KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film is BIGGEST opener in India, mints RS 53.95 crore



Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.