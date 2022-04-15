KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film is BIGGEST opener in India, mints RS 53.95 crore

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi)/File photo

Rocking Star Yash takes over the box office with a storm! The unprecedented love from the fans has set a new benchmark nationally and globally. The actor has single-handedly managed to break all the records of the Indian cinema proving that he is the real Box Office Monster.

Breaking records and creating history, KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, has become the biggest opener in India for Hindi language. The film has also broken records in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kolkata as well.

Amidst much fan frenzy across the nation for Yash, many theatres have been screening the film with shows as early as 1 am.

Pointing out that KGF Chapter 2 has created history, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has beaten War and Thugs Of Hindostan to become the biggest opener in Hindi language. Taran revealed that KGF Chapter 2 has minted Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day (Hindi version all India figure).

In another tweet, he also mentioned that on its opening day itself, KGF Chapter 2 had surpassed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) which stands at Rs 44.09 crore.

"'KGF2' CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…

#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr

#War: ₹ 51.60 cr

#TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr

Nett. #India biz., he tweeted.

In another tweet, Taran wrote, "'KGF2' CROSSES LIFETIME BIZ OF 'KGF' ON *DAY 1*...

#KGF Part 1: ₹ 44.09 cr [lifetime biz]

#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr [Day 1] Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3."

Check out the tweets below:

Earlier, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted that KGF Chapter 2 beat Odiyan directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon to emerge as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office. "#KGFChapter2 BEATS #Odiyan to become the BIGGEST opener ever in Kerala Box Office," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter.

Earlier, KGF Chapter 2 smashed all the records at the box office as the movie created history by setting a new advance ticket record. It broke advance ticket booking records of movies like Baahubali 2, KGF and Avengers Endgame.

Released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.