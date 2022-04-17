KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's old video about taking 'Kannada film industry to heights' resurfaces

Yash

With KGF Chapter 2, Rocking star Yash and his team have taken the Kannada film industry to a global level. To date, KGF Chapter 2 has earned around Rs 400 crores worldwide, and people are going gaga over the film everywhere. Well, Yash has aspired to this mega success, and he always wanted to take Sandalwood to unimaginable heights. An old video of Yash has surfaced on the internet. The actor graced an award function in 2018, and he promised his audience. As the translation goes, Yash stated that "I will make whole India to look at Kannada Film Industry with respect."

Do you remember KGF Chapter 2 teaser? The promo ends with the line "That promise will be kept," and it seems like Yash has also stayed true to his promise. Today, KGF 2 has become a phenomenon, and it is just going stronger with each passing day. Today, Kannada film industry took Indian film industry to new heights, and they set a new benchmark in cinema. The Yash starred film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in just three days. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, it is all set to storm past Rs 500 crore today.

#KGFChapter2 CROSSES 400 cr mark in just 3 days.



All set to STORM past 500 cr today.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Yesterday, in just two days, KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 300 crores worldwide, and the 100-crore benchmark from the Hindi version in North India. Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film would gross Rs 185 crores over the prolonged four-day weekend.

Previously, in an exclusive conversation, Ramesh Bala said, " the film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version will do approximately Rs 30-33 crore nett on day 1. Overall it will be gross, only Hindi is measured in the nett. If you include other languages Telugu, Tamila and Kannada, there's a good possibility of Rs 90 crore gross on day 1 (all India)."