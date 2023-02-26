Search icon
Kerala filmmaker Manu James passes away at 31, days before release of his first movie

Kerala filmmaker Joseph Manu James was brought to the Rajagiri Hospital, where he was being diagnosed for hepatitis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Joseph Manu James, a young filmmaker from Kerala whose breakthrough movie was scheduled to be released, passed away at a hospital in Aluva, in the district of Ernakulam on February 24. 31-year-old was brought to the Rajagiri Hospital, where a staff member reported that he had pneumonia.

Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan starred in Manu's first movie, Nancy Rani, which was scheduled to arrive in theatres soon. Ahaana wrote on an Instagram story, "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you!" 

The movie, which was in the post-production stage, also features senior actors like Ahana Krishnakumar, Arjun Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Lene, Lal and others. Offering his condolences, Aju shared a photo of Joseph on his Instagram and wrote, " "Gone too soon brother".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese)

 

Manu began his career as an actor when he was a kid in the 2004 Sabu James film I Am Curious. Later, in the Malayalam and Kannada cinema industries, among others, he skyrocketed in his career and became assistant director. On February 26, a church in Kuravilangad, Kottayam, hosted his last rites. Joseph's wife name is Manu Naina. The Kuravilangad couple James Joseph and Cicily James were the parents of Manu.

