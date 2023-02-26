Search icon
'I was crying': Tom Cruise reveals he got emotional while filming Top Gun Maverick, know why

While talking about working with Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise said Í was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Credit: Tom Cruise/Instagram

In last year's smash hit Top Gun: Maverick when Tom Cruise's Maverick reunited with Val Kilmer's Iceman it was a nostalgia-filled emotional ride for several audience members and seems like the film's lead star wasn't an exception either.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Cruise recently discussed the film's phenomenal success on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. It garnered six Oscar nominations heading into next month's Academy Awards ceremony.

Viewers got to see a small encounter between Cruise and Kilmer from Top Gun: Maverick during the discussion. Talking about the scene, Cruise said, "I just want to say, that was pretty emotional... I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character -- he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You`re looking at Iceman."Kimmel then questioned, "Were you crying when you guys shot that or was it just me?"

Following a laugh, Cruise answered earnestly, "I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work." After that, Kimmel emphasised that the movie also has a lot of heart and that it doesn't simply focus on stunts, to which Cruise said, "There's some tears."Kilmer, who featured with Cruise in the original Top Gun in 1986, has mostly lost his ability to speak as a result of radiation and chemotherapy for throat cancer.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both films, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Cruise was firm about the sequel including Kilmer, who is now cancer-free. (With inputs from ANI)

