Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'masterpiece'

"In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible", wrote Vivek Agnihotri lauding Rishab Shetty starrer blockbuster.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

Kantara: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'masterpiece'
Kantara-Vivek Agnihotri/File photos

After filmmakers Raj & DK and Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri has become the third major Bollywood celebrity to share his opinion on the recent Kannada blockbuster Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. The Kashmir Files director took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'.

After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.

The Tashkent Files director specially mentioned the film's climax and continued that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'. He ended his video by requesting the people to watch the film after Diwali and calling it a 'Rishab Shetty's masterpiece'. Along with sharing the clip, he also wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible."

In another tweet, he posted a fan-made collage which called The Kashmir Files and Kantara as "two unexpected hits of 2022". Along with sharing the same, he wrote, "This is a golden period for Indian cinema. A revolution is taking place. Old establishment is being destroyed. A new, fresh, rooted cinema is evolving. New stars are the storytellers. Please support and encourage this revolution."

READ | Kantara: Kangana Ranaut feels Rishab Shetty's film should be sent for Oscars, says 'India is like a miracle...'

In the South, many celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, Kiccha Sudeep, and others have lauded the film, which has become the third-highest grosser in the Kannada cinema after the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.