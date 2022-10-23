Kantara: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'masterpiece'

Kantara-Vivek Agnihotri/File photos

After filmmakers Raj & DK and Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri has become the third major Bollywood celebrity to share his opinion on the recent Kannada blockbuster Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. The Kashmir Files director took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'.

After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.

The Tashkent Files director specially mentioned the film's climax and continued that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'. He ended his video by requesting the people to watch the film after Diwali and calling it a 'Rishab Shetty's masterpiece'. Along with sharing the clip, he also wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible."

In another tweet, he posted a fan-made collage which called The Kashmir Files and Kantara as "two unexpected hits of 2022". Along with sharing the same, he wrote, "This is a golden period for Indian cinema. A revolution is taking place. Old establishment is being destroyed. A new, fresh, rooted cinema is evolving. New stars are the storytellers. Please support and encourage this revolution."

Just finished watching @shetty_rishab ’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ArftfvgEPq October 22, 2022

This is a golden period for Indian cinema. A revolution is taking place. Old establishment is being destroyed. A new, fresh, rooted cinema is evolving. New stars are the storytellers. Please support and encourage this revolution. pic.twitter.com/2ufYlbBhBH October 22, 2022

In the South, many celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, Kiccha Sudeep, and others have lauded the film, which has become the third-highest grosser in the Kannada cinema after the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash.