Kantara: Kangana Ranaut feels Rishab Shetty's film should be sent for Oscars, says 'India is like a miracle...'

The Kannada language film Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to amaze viewers through its fiery action set pieces, rousing music, spectacular cinematography, and exceptional climax. After sharing her views about the film, Kangana Ranaut has now said that Kantara should be sent as India's entry for the Oscars.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 21, the Panga actress wrote a note which read, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscars next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs representation globally...this land of mysteries and mystics one can't understand, one can only embrace it...India is like a mirace, if you try and make a sense of it, you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one...Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience @rishabshetty 77".





Earlier on Thursday, October 20, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories, shared a video applauding the film and calling it an 'explosive entertainer'. She can be heard saying in the video, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable."

"What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week", the Panga actress concluded.



Kantara is running successfully in theaters across the nation in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two KGF movies led by Yash and helmed by Prashanth Neel.