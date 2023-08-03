Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

This is not the first time that Jungkook has expressed his love for India. One of the most popular shoutouts he gave to India was when he played Naatu Naatu, from RRR, during his Live Session.

BTS Jungkook is a fan favourite, there is no hiding that. However, BTS Army in India was in for a surprise recently when Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food and also went on to reveal his favourite Indian dish. During his recent Weverse Live, Jungkook revealed that he loves Indian food when he read a comment asking if he’s ever tried the cuisine.

Jungkook not only said that he enjoys Indian food, but he also named his favourite Indian dish which is naan with chicken makhani. A Jungkook fan translated his answer on Twitter and wrote, "Someone asked if I’ve ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I’m hungry. I’m starving. Please don’t talk about food. I beg you," the Seven hitmaker said.

Indian BTS fans couldn't believe their ears after Jungkook's revelation and took to Twitter to celebrate. One fan wrote, "Jungkook being the biggest desi boy keeps being proven right. He’s so real for liking chicken makhani with naan. Like that’s my man right there whose truly a desi at heart I love him so much," while another commented, "Look how precisely he’s talking about chicken makhani and curry to dip naan in. From nag Champa→ 3 idiots →namaste→nattu nattu→ liking Bollywood movie →liking Indian Food us Desi ARMY keeps winning Bangtan Desi Munde. PROVEN!!!!!"

This is not the first time that Jungkook has expressed his love for India. One of the most popular shoutouts he gave to India was when he played Naatu Naatu, from RRR, during his Live Session.

READ | Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...