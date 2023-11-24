Headlines

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Jeet talks about taking Bengali cinema to pan-India level, what makes newcomers better than established stars

Jeet discussed his dream of taking Bengali cinema to the pan-India level, and why he likes working with newcomers like Sushmita Chatterjee.

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

Popular actor Jeet aka Jeetendra Madnani is aiming to take Bengali cinema to the pan-India level. After, his last movie, Chengiz, Jeet is bringing his next movie, the action drama Manush: Child of Destiny to the North. 

Recently, the actor-producer Jeet joined DNA for an exclusive conversation with his Manush co-star Sushmita Chatterjee. Jeet shared how OTT has evolved the preferences of filmgoers, and broadened the prospects of content. "We all need to evolve with time. During lockdown, people got a chance to watch world cinema. The boom of OTT helped to broaden the perspective of filmgoers to another extent. There is wider acceptance of other languages, different concepts, different talents, artistes, and filmmakers as well. Everything is at our fingertips, and it's a beautiful phase for us." 

Watch the trailer of Manush

Jeet shared his aim of taking Bengali cinema to the pan-India level and making it the next big film industry like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. "Not only as an actor but as a producer, I am working on taking Bengali cinema to a whole new level. Humare kaam ko zyada se zyada logo tak paunchaya jaye. Alag-alag regions mein paunche. Hindi mein kamyaabi milegi toh hum aur languages mein bhi release karenge. Another thing is that people should know what kind of work Bengali cinema is doing. So, if we achieve success here, you will see a lot of Bengali films in Hindi. We are looking forward to that and keeping our fingers crossed." 

Manush will be the second film Jeet with newcomer Sushmita. Speaking about his co-star, Jeet revealed what makes a newcomer a better co-actor to work with. "Naye talents, naye artistes ke saath kaam karna ka maza yeh hai ki they have a fire in their belly. They work harder to prove themselves. They have a desire to achieve big, so that works in our favour. Unlike established stars, they aren't lenient or choose to work in their comfort zone, and that enhances our film.  

