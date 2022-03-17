'James' Twitter review: Fans applaud action-set pieces, massy dialogues in Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong 'James' has released in theatres worldwide on March 17 on the occasion of the late actor's 47th birth anniversary after his sudden demise of a cardiac arrest in October 2021 left film lovers across the nation shocked and devastated. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the Kannada action thriller stars Priya Anand opposite the 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar in his last big-screen appearance.

Fans are getting emotional after seeing 'James' and showering the film with their love on social media. Puneeth Rajkumar was lovingly called 'Appu' by his fans and thus, fans are chanting 'Appu, Appu' in theatres. The actor's brilliant performance, huge action-set pieces, massy dialogues, interesting plot, and entertaining dance sequences are being appreciated by the audience.

Film trade expert Ramesh Bala has called it "a perfect celebration of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar in his all glory" as his tweet continued, "One can't ask for anything more..Gravity-defying stunts, His legendary dance moves, Mass dialogues for fans and message dialogues for the larger audience. Not only KA, Pan-India should watch it!".

#James: A Perfect celebration of #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar in his all glory..



One can't ask for anything more..



Gravity defying stunts, His legendary dance moves, Mass dialogues for fans and message dialogues for the larger audience



Not only KA, Pan-India should watch it! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 17, 2022



#James - Tears Rolling Down In Everyone's Eye As We Bid Goodbye To Our Beloved Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar One Last Time In A Full Fledged Movie. What An Emotional Ride This As Been. You Will Always Be In Our Hearts Appu. Happy B'day Karnataka Rathna. Love You Appu #BoloBoloJames



— Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022

Happy B'day Karnataka RathnaLove You Appu https://t.co/hNjfVckOcd — Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022

The film is tailor-made for those who loved #PuneethRajkumar in high adrenaline stunt sequences. This is also a proper, old-school masala flick that elevates the hero several times to please his fans. And they are overjoyed! #JamesHistoricEuphoria



The film is tailor made for those who loved in high adrenaline stunt sequences. This is also a proper, old school masala flick that elevates the hero several times to please his fans. And they are overjoyed! March 17, 2022



Here are some other 'James' reactions from Twitter

After KGF this is the second Kannada dubbed film which i am watching in theatre . No reviews just to watch on big screen for the one last time . We miss u pic.twitter.com/FlkWxDKs7r — Akash (@Raju_SSMB) March 17, 2022

sir’s Trademark. Craze to the peak. Shows houseful all over. Feast for fans, good watch to public, A visual treat! #AppuLivesOn pic.twitter.com/HBpjD761EV — Harshith A (@harshithanand17) March 17, 2022

The person who can bring families to the theatres at fans show and that to 3.30am kudos @PuneethRajkumar sir every second watching u on the screen made us emotional

Ur immortal in our memories — Mr Chitti_4 (@SrinivasyadavS9) March 17, 2022

Watched Fans Show In Ganga Theatre From Bellary!

Lot Of Emotions Carried By Through Out The Film! Boss With Power Packed Action is Magnanimous!

Through Out The Film My Eyes Were Filled Tears! @PuneethRajkumar

#HBDPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/1daMT8BABI March 17, 2022



'James' has also been released in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu across India.