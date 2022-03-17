Search icon
'James' Twitter review: Fans applaud action-set pieces, massy dialogues in Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' has released in theatres worldwide on March 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong 'James' has released in theatres worldwide on March 17 on the occasion of the late actor's 47th birth anniversary after his sudden demise of a cardiac arrest in October 2021 left film lovers across the nation shocked and devastated. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the Kannada action thriller stars Priya Anand opposite the 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar in his last big-screen appearance.

Fans are getting emotional after seeing 'James' and showering the film with their love on social media. Puneeth Rajkumar was lovingly called 'Appu' by his fans and thus, fans are chanting 'Appu, Appu' in theatres. The actor's brilliant performance, huge action-set pieces, massy dialogues, interesting plot, and entertaining dance sequences are being appreciated by the audience.

Film trade expert Ramesh Bala has called it "a perfect celebration of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar in his all glory" as his tweet continued, "One can't ask for anything more..Gravity-defying stunts, His legendary dance moves, Mass dialogues for fans and message dialogues for the larger audience. Not only KA, Pan-India should watch it!".


Another fan tweeted, "#James - Tears Rolling Down In Everyone's Eye As We Bid Goodbye To Our Beloved Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar One Last Time In A Full Fledged Movie. What An Emotional Ride This As Been. You Will Always Be In Our Hearts Appu. Happy B'day Karnataka Rathna. Love You Appu #BoloBoloJames"
 

One tweet also read, "The film is tailor-made for those who loved #PuneethRajkumar in high adrenaline stunt sequences. This is also a proper, old-school masala flick that elevates the hero several times to please his fans. And they are overjoyed! #JamesHistoricEuphoria".
 


Here are some other 'James' reactions from Twitter


'James' has also been released in the dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu across India.

 

