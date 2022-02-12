Prabhas pens emotional note on Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James'

On Friday, the teaser of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ was released as a treat to his fans. Needless to say, it was a power-packed teaser and everyone got emotional after it’s release.

South star Prabhas took to his Instagram and penned an emotional note about the same. He wrote, “I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #Jamed. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!.” Along with the note, he shared the poster of the film.

For the unversed, Puneeth had completed the shoot before his death. The film will be released on March 17, 2020, which is late actor’s 47th birth anniversary.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, his fans flooded social media condolence messages, mourning his tragic loss.

Puneeth, who was the youngest child of matinee idol Rajkumar, had established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the Kannada film industry. He wanted to become an actor like his father since childhood. Puneeth moved to Mysore with his family when he was just 6 years old. He started his career as a child artist and emerged as an actor who created a huge fanbase because of his dedication to his work. His fans often called him Power Star because of various reasons, a few of which are listed below.

Humble attitude, down to earth nature

Puneeth Rajkumar was known as Power Star because of his humble attitude, down-to-earth nature, and caring approach towards his fans. Several media reports suggest Puneeth used to invite his admirers to his residence to meet them. He helped people during the lockdown, had also donated 50 lakhs to the Karnataka CM relief fund.

Ensured producers don’t run into losses

According to The Hans India, when the film industry was suffering from losses because of the lockdown, Puneeth had sold two of his productions ‘Law’ and ‘French Biriyani’ to OTT platforms, to ensure producers don't run into losses.