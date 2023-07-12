Headlines

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

This Indian film is breaking records at the box office and has collected Rs 30 crore at the box office in 11 days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Nowadays, big-budgeted movies are a trend. However, a film doesn’t have to be a big budget for its success and this has been proven by the recent Marathi film that has been breaking record at the box office. 

Recently, Jio Studios released a Marathi film titled Baipan Bhaari Deva and the film is performing tremendously at the box office. The film is made on a small budget of Rs 5 crore and has collected Rs 34.2 crore worldwide at the box office in just 11 days. 

Baipan Bhaari Deva had a superhit first week as it collected Rs 11.30 crore and in its second week, it collected Rs 13.25 crore. Even though the film had some tough competition like Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Indiana Jones, the film is running strong at the box office and as per the tracking site Sacnilk, the film scored the biggest single-day collection of All-Time for a Marathi film as it collected nett Rs 6.05 crore and the movie has collected Rs 28.98 crore India nett and Rs 34.2 crore worldwide at the box office. 

 
Helmed by Kedar Shinde, Baaipan Bhaari Deva is produced by Madhuri Bhosle and Jio Studios. The film stars Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mane, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar and Deepa Parab. The story of movie revolved around six sisters who are separated from each other due to some reason and also face family, personal and financial problems. 

The movie is having a blockbuster run at the box office due to the positive word of mouth and is also being loved by the female audience who are throning the theatres to watch the movie.

 

