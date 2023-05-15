Search icon
Honey Singh releases second single Tujh Pe Pyaar from his new album Honey 3.0, netizens say 'he is bringing old vibes'

Honey 3.0 is the singer's third album after nine years since his last album was Desi Kalakaar in 2014 and his first album titled International Villager came out in 2011.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Honey Singh releases second single Tujh Pe Pyaar from his new album Honey 3.0, netizens say 'he is bringing old vibes'
Honey Singh's latest song Tujh Pe Pyaar from Honey 3.0/Instagram

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh aka Hirdesh Singh released the second song titled Tujh Pe Pyaar from his album Honey 3.0 on Monday, May 15, exactly one month after the first song titled Naagan from his new album came out on May 15. The quirky and upbeat track is composed, sung, and written by Honey Singh himself.

The rapper's fans feel that he has recreated the old vibes from his popular tracks such as Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar, and Brown Rang in his latest track Tujhe Pe Pyaar. One netizen wrote under the YouTube music video, "Now We Can Say He Is Bringing The Old Vibe, History is Repeating, Power of Yo Yo Honey Singh", while another commented, "Old vibe of Honey Singh is back".

"After suffering from bipolar disorder & depression, it's not easy to make music but this man has done it, not only back in the game he is back with the old body shape, and old hairstyle and still wants to give an old vibe. Respect Man! He is the person who can do anything for his fans", wrote another netizen appreciating the singer for coming back after suffering from mental health issues.

Singh had almost disappeared from the music scene for half a decade because of his mental health issues as he had revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Honey 3.0 is the singer's third album after nine years since his last album was Desi Kalakaar in 2014 and his first album titled International Villager came out in 2011.

Meanwhile, a documentary film on Yo Yo Honey Singh will premiere on Netflix later this year. Billed as a 'bare-it-all docu-film', the project will see him deep-dive into life and his sudden disappearance at the peak of his career which startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention.

