HIT 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Adivi Sesh-starrer crime thriller film

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role of the inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Homicide Intervention Team, HIT: The Second Case, or simply HIT 2 was released in cinemas on December 2. The Telugu crime thriller proved to be a box office success it earned a gross worldwide collection of Rs 41.85 crore in its three weeks, as per the trade website Sacnilk.com.

For those who missed watching the sequel in theatres, the Adivi Sesh-starrer is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 6 onwards. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement on Thursday, January 5, as it wrote, "in the mood for some thrilling investigation! #HIT2onPrime, Jan 6".

Apart from the Major star, HIT 2 has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar are seen in pivotal roles. The Hindi dubbed version of the crime thriller was released in cinemas on December 30.

At the end of HIT 2, it was revealed that Nani will be seen in the next movie as he was introduced as the cop Arjun Sarkar, a friend of Adivi's character Krishna Dev aka KD. Nani, who wowed the audience with his entertaining performance in Ante Sundaraniki this year, has also produced the film under his banner Wall Poster Cinema.

For the unversed, HIT: The First Case starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles and was released two years back. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played their characters in the film's Hindi remake which hit theatres in July. Sailesh Kolanu directed all three films - the original HIT, its Hindi remake, and its recently released sequel.



