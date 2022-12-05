HIT 2 star Adivi Sesh asks Samantha Ruth Prabhu if she will join cop universe, Yashoda actress reacts

The Telugu mystery crime thriller HIT: The Second Case is running successfully in theatres. Read on to know if Samantha will join the cop franchise.

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, the mystery thriller HIT 2 or HIT: The Second Case was released to glowing reviews on December 2 and also did wonders at the box office collecting Rs 28.1 crore in the first weekend. The Telugu crime thriller is based on the search to find a serial killer who has murdered multiple women.

Among all the positive reviews that the film has been receiving online, one netizen suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu should join the HIT universe as they wrote, "I think in one/two of #HIT future instalments, there should be female protagonists like Samantha. What do you say? #HIT2".

His tweet was noticed by Adivi Sesh, who replied to them and wrote, "That’s a terrific idea! What do you say Sam?@Samanthaprabhu2", tagging the Yashoda actress. Samantha was quick to react to the same and congratulated the actor for the film's success as she wrote, "A badass cop...sounds like fun. Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh always cheering for you".

A badass cop … sounds like fun

Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, at the end of HIT 2, it was revealed that Nani will be seen in the next movie as he was introduced as the cop Arjun Sarkar, a friend of Adivi's character Krishna Dev aka KD. Nani, who wowed the audience with his entertaining performance in Ante Sundaraniki this year, has also produced the film under his banner Wall Poster Cinema.

For the unversed, HIT: The First Case starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles and was released two years back. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played their characters in the film's Hindi remake which hit theatres in July. Sailesh Kolanu directed all three films - the original HIT, its Hindi remake, and its recently released sequel. The Hindi dubbed version of HIT 2 has been announced by Adivi Sesh and will be hitting the theatres soon.