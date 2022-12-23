Search icon
Adivi Sesh opens up on nepotism in Telugu film industry, says 'outsiders can't audition for lead roles'

"You’re mostly auditioning for the hero’s fourth friend or other similar roles", the HIT 2 star Adivi Sesh said at a year-end roundtable discussion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Adivi Sesh has given two blockbusters this year namely Major, in which he portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the recently released HIT: The Second Case, in which he portrayed the cop Krishna Dev KD in search of a serial killer targeting women.

In a recent year-ender roundtable discussion, Sesh talked about the nepotism in the Telugu film industry revealing that outsiders can't even audition for lead roles. He further went on to state this reason as why he has started writing his own films with the directors for creating good scripts for himself.

Speaking at Bollywood Hungama Roundtable, Adivi said, "Four out of my last six films were co-written by me, in collaboration with the director. When you come from outside, people don’t offer you. You’re not being considered. I was tired of it. Upar se wahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain. (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts so it became only easier to start writing."

"You’re mostly auditioning for the hero’s fourth friend or other similar roles. I wanted to have some control over this process. You end up writing your own thing in part because I wanted to control this process. Not that I know any better but I know at least if I fall, I’ll know why I am falling", the Goodachari actor concluded.

Meanwhile, after earning rave reviews since its Telugu release on December 2, the Hindi dubbed version of HIT 2 will hit the theatres on December 30. The film is the spiritual sequel of the 2020 crime thriller HIT: The First Case, whose official Hindi remake of the same name was released in cinemas earlier this year.

