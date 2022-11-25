HIT 2: Netizens demand Hindi version of Adivi Sesh starrer Telugu thriller after film's intriguing trailer

HIT 2/File photo

Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role of the inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Homicide Intervention Team, HIT: The Second Case, or simply HIT 2 has been one of the most awaited sequels in Telugu cinema since its announcement. The film's trailer was released on November 23 and since then, it has been trending on social media.

The trailer introduces a serial killer who has murdered multiple women in the city and mixed their body parts with the severed head of a woman named Sanjana. KD has to find the serial killer as soon as possible until he/she claims another innocent target. Since the trailer was released with English subtitles, netizens have been asking for the Hindi version of the film seeing its interesting premise.

The comments sections across all social media platforms are flooded with demands for a Hindi version of the film. There are multiple tweets asking Adivi Sesh to have a pan-India release of the film in multiple languages so that the cine-goers can enjoy the edge-of-the-seat thriller when it hit the cinemas on December 2.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, HIT 2 has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. The film is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu who helmed the prequel in 2020 and also its Hindi remake released earlier this year.



Released two years back, HIT: The First Case starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra played their characters in the film's Hindi remake which hit theatres in July. Coming back to HIT 2, Prashanti Tipirneni has produced the film while Nani, one of the most loved actors in Tollywood, has presented the standalone sequel under his banner Wall Poster Cinema.