Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

The trailer of Hi Papa left Nani and Mrunal Thakur's fans emotional. Nani's on-screen chemistry with his little daughter is being hailed as the 'best duo' by the internet.

After headlining several masala entertainers, Telugu star Nani returns to the big screen with a family drama that looks heartwarmingly impressive. The trailer of his upcoming film, Hi Papa was released on Friday, and it left netizens and Nani's fans pleasantly surprised.

Hi Papa revolves around a single father Nani and the adorable bond he shares with his daughter. Nani is keeping his wife, her mother's identity hidden. He tries to avoid questions from his little one about his mom, but then she finds Mrunal Thakur and imagines her as her mother. Mrunal tries to fit in, but Nani doesn't want to include her in his sweet family. Hi Papa trailer gives glimpses of an adorable father-daughter bond that will surely make filmgoers emotional.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was shared, it moved netizens, and they went gaga over Nani's chemistry with his on-screen daughter. An internet user wrote, "This movie is surely gonna make my Heart cry out. Awesome movie to watch out with Family." Another internet user wrote, "Nani is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." One of the netizens wrote, "Love is a beautiful thing that this world has. It is like a breeze, it is like sunshine, it could be like anything. This trailer is absolutely gorgeous and it has cemented its place in my heart. Nani-Mrunal's love tale promises a scintillating experience adorned by tender emotions and a graceful screen. The father-daughter's chemistry will definitely make me weep. I can't wait to feel this film."

Directed by Shouryuv, Hi Papa will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 7.