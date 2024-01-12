HanuMan public review: Fans say Prasanth Varma deserves standing ovation, call Teja Sajja-starrer 'father of Marvel'

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja's much-anticipated film HaunMan has impressed the audience.

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan has finally hit the theatres and has turned them into a festival. The pan-India film has won the hearts of the audience and the fans can;t stop gushing about it. Netizens are also comparing the 'extraordinary' VFX of the film to that of Om Raut and Prabhas' Adipurush.

Even though the film clashed with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has found its audience and is roaring in theatres. Netizens can be seen whistling, hooting, and clapping in theatres screening Teja Sajja's film. Here's a look at the public's reaction on social media.

One of the tweets read, "Interval & climax @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 superb film."

Another user tweeted, "First film of 2024 Literally #Goosebumps shots. JAI HANUMAN. The last 30 minutes of the movie is a pure adrenaline rush!! Congratulations and Kudos @PrasanthVarma & @tejasajja123 for delivering the best output with a small budget."

Another fan wrote, "Masterpiece 2nd Half is whistle worth."

Film HanuMan is perfect example of how a low budget film can deliver far better VFX quality than high budget films.



Less screens given to film but response from pan India audience will increase screens. Rs 5 per ticket to be donated to Ram Mandir



Climax is next level goosebumps pic.twitter.com/cppd5TGtLW — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 12, 2024

Another user called the film Madness and said, "Mind-blowing And Goosebump Movie, Hats off to the Director, Who makes this type of Madness movie. 300cr loading."

Sharing the reaction of the audience from the theatres, one of the users wrote, "What a movie! What a movie! @PrasanthVarma man U deserves all the applause and respect Particularly the last 3 minutes shot and the entire VFX for the scene. I was spellbound. The audience went crazy chanting Jai Shree Ram and Jai HanuMan. Waiting for PVCU!"

Another tweet read, "Worth Watching #Hanuman Movie @Prashanthvarmaa you deserve a standing ovation man @tejasajja123 is the man who is capable of this role @varusarath5 semma mass visuals are top notch Music Is brilliant VFX are high standards overall."

Netizens also trolled Adipurush after watching HanuMan. One of the tweets read, '#Hanuman is reminding how bad #Adipurush was."

Another user wrote, "Adipurush Team Should learn from #Hanuman movie makers, how to make a good movie. Jai Shree Ram."

Another wrote, "Father of Marvel superheroes. Hanuman goosebumps"

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles. The Telugu superhero drama HanuMan has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2024.