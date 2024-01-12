HanuMan public review: Fans say Prasanth Varma deserves standing ovation, call Teja Sajja-starrer 'father of Marvel'

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

HanuMan public review: Fans say Prasanth Varma deserves standing ovation, call Teja Sajja-starrer 'father of Marvel'

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja's much-anticipated film HaunMan has impressed the audience.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

article-main
Fans call Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan father of Marvel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan has finally hit the theatres and has turned them into a festival. The pan-India film has won the hearts of the audience and the fans can;t stop gushing about it. Netizens are also comparing the 'extraordinary' VFX of the film to that of Om Raut and Prabhas' Adipurush. 

Even though the film clashed with Dhanush's Captain Miller and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan has found its audience and is roaring in theatres. Netizens can be seen whistling, hooting, and clapping in theatres screening Teja Sajja's film. Here's a look at the public's reaction on social media. 

One of the tweets read, "Interval & climax @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 superb film." 

Another user tweeted, "First film of 2024 Literally #Goosebumps shots. JAI HANUMAN. The last 30 minutes of the movie is a pure adrenaline rush!! Congratulations and Kudos @PrasanthVarma & @tejasajja123 for delivering the best output with a small budget." 

Another fan wrote, "Masterpiece 2nd Half is whistle worth." 

Another user called the film Madness and said, "Mind-blowing And Goosebump Movie, Hats off to the Director, Who makes this type of Madness movie. 300cr loading." 

Sharing the reaction of the audience from the theatres, one of the users wrote, "What a movie! What a movie! @PrasanthVarma man U deserves all the applause and respect Particularly the last 3 minutes shot and the entire VFX for the scene. I was spellbound. The audience went crazy chanting Jai Shree Ram and Jai HanuMan. Waiting for PVCU!" 

Another tweet read, "Worth Watching #Hanuman Movie @Prashanthvarmaa you deserve a standing ovation man @tejasajja123 is the man who is capable of this role @varusarath5 semma mass visuals are top notch Music Is brilliant  VFX are high standards overall." 

Netizens also trolled Adipurush after watching HanuMan. One of the tweets read, '#Hanuman is reminding how bad #Adipurush was."

Another user wrote, "Adipurush Team Should learn from #Hanuman movie makers, how to make a good movie. Jai Shree Ram." 

Another wrote, "Father of Marvel superheroes. Hanuman goosebumps" 

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles. The Telugu superhero drama HanuMan has been one of the most anticipated films of the year 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE