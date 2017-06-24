Headlines

Graceful Alia practices classical dance in new Instagram still

Alia Bhatt has a lot of fan following on Instagram and she keeps on sharing photos on a regular basis to keep her fans posted.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2017, 08:58 AM IST

Alia Bhatt has a lot of fan following on Instagram and she keeps on sharing photos on a regular basis to keep her fans posted.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen practicing a classical dance move.

She captioned the snap, ?Dance away on a rainy day.?

The ?Dear Zindagi? star is seen wearing ethnic attire and working on her moves.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt, who was on a break post the success of ?Badrinath Ki Dulhania? will now start shooting for Meghna Gulzar?s upcoming movie ?Raazi?.

The actress will portray the role of a Kashmiri girl in the movie which is based on Harinder Sikka's novel titled 'Calling Sehmat'.

 

