Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Before Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, which will reportedly release in the second half of this year.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers surprised the fans of Ajith Kumar on Wednesday, March 14, when it announced the title of his upcoming film. Earlier called AK 63 due to the fact that it is the 63rd film headlined by the Tamil superstar, the action thriller has been titled Good Bad Ugly.

"With wholesome humbleness herewith, we announce the title of AK's next movie called as #GoodBadUgly", the production house wrote on its social media handles. The title reveal poster also shows that the filming will start in June 2024 and will release in cinemas on the occasion of Pongal 2025 in January next year.

Good Bad Ugly will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed films such as Trisha Illana Nayanthara (2015), Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (2017), Bagheera (2023), and Mark Antony (2023). The film's music will be composed by the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa: The Rise fame.

Before AK 63, Ajith Kumar will be seen in the action thriller Vidaa Muyarchi. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial was announced on the occasion of actor's 52nd birthday on May 1 last year and will reportedly release in the second half of this year. Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav feature in the film bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action-thriller Thunivu. Directed by H Vinoth, the bank heist thriller featured Ajith as a bank robber and focused on the greed and corruption in the Indian banking system. The film grossed just above Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

