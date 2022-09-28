GodFather trailer: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara starrer looks like a perfect entertainer

GodFather

GodFather trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Chiranjeevi's upcoming action-thriller GodFather has been released, and it looks like an explosive ride of masala entertainment. GodFather also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. Even Nayanthara plays a crucial role in the film. GodFather revolves around Brahma (Chiranjeevi), a respected gang lord, an influential persona, and a family-loving person. GodFather has all the ingredients of a paisa-wasool entertainer, and it has the certainty of breaking all records.

Through the trailer, we get to know that Brahma acts as a protector of Nayanthara's character, as the latter is the potential candidate for Chief Minister, and the baddies are after her life. Brahma has a past, a dark chapter in his history, and that has certainly changed his life. But all this doesn't stop Brahma from taking a stand against injustice. As the trailer professes towards the end, we are introduced to Salman's character, who's playing younger brother Brahma. Salman and Chiranjeevi set the screen ablaze, and together they create havoc on screen. They will certainly set the screen on fire.

Watch GodFather trailer

Earlier in September, The promo for the first single Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar from Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming political thriller GodFather was released on Wednesday, September 13 in which the Acharya star was seen shaking a leg with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The two megastars set the dance floor on fire twinning in black colour.

Nayanthara stars as the leading lady in the Mohan Raja directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan is one of the producers of the film as he has bankrolled the political action film under his banner Konidela Production Company.

GodFather is the official Telugu remake of Mohanlal's superhit 2019 release Lucifer which also starred Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. Vivek Oberoi made his Malayalam cinema debut in the film playing the main antagonist. GodFather will clash with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.