Gargi Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Sai Pallavi starrer courtroom-drama, call it 'best Tamil film'

Gargi

Gargi Twitter review: Sai Pallavi is geared up to treat her fans with her upcoming courtroom drama Gargi. Gautam Ramchandran's directorial has amazed netizens, and they have shared their views about the film on Twitter.

Several critics, trade experts, and Pallavi's fans have watched the film, and they are going gaga over it. Many of them have called Gargi one of the best Tamil movies of the year. While others have also stated that Gargi is a 'one-woman show.'

Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared his views on the film on Twitter and stated, "#Gargi [5/5] - A Powerful Movie! Deals with a very sensitive subject..About being a woman in the society and doing the right thing are the larger messages. @Sai_Pallavi92 is Brilliant.. A difficult role.. She has done it with finesse..."

Here are some of the reactions

Kaushik LM also called Gargi the 'best Tamil film' and stated that Sai will be honoured with a National Award, "#Gargi - 5/5...Easily the Best Tamil film of 2022. A must watch film. Don't miss it any cost! A modern day classic with plenty of shock value! Phew...Courtroom drama - socially relevant - National Awards guaranteed!"

Another netizen stated, "#Gargi: Excellent @prgautham83 delivers the film of the year so far, a splendid and shocking tale that hits the target. So heavy-hearted, and will definitely leave a lump in your throat. @Sai_Pallavi92 and the team, get ready for the awards!" A user stated that the film has a thought-provoking climax, "#Gargi - 5 stars. This year’s best Tamil film is here. Hard-hitting but at the same emotionally so moving. @Sai_Pallavi92, take a bow. The conviction to pick this role and to play it with so much of sensitivity deserves respect. That climax will hit you like a ton of bricks."

Gargi is presented by Suriya and Jyotika, and the film will release in cinemas on July 15 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.