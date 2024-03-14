From Yodha to Bastar The Naxal Story, must-watch films releasing this week in cinemas

Yodha, Bastar: The Naxal Story, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri are the must-watch films releasing this week in PVR INOX cinemas.

This week brings an exciting lineup of films for you to enjoy at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas. From the action-thriller Yodha to the heartwarming adventure-drama Kung Fu Panda 4, moviegoers have a variety of options across different genres. So, grab a bucket of popcorn, put on your 3D glasses, and relax as you can watch these movies at your nearest theaters, releasing this week.

1. Yodha

Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra portraying an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. He devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails. This action-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, and Tanuj Virwani, among others.

2. Kung Fu Panda 4

The multi-talented Jack Black reprises his voice as Po in Mike Mitchell’s fourth installment of the Kung Fu Panda series. The film follows Po's journey as he is chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and must train a new warrior. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her sights on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he needs help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. The film also features voice overs from Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, and Viola Davis.

3. Bastar: The Naxal Story

Based on real-life incidents involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, focuses on the Naxals who have taken thousands of lives and destroyed trillions of dollars' worth of national assets in the fiery crucible of communism over the past fifty years in independent India.

4. Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta starrer Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri follows the story of Jallaludin (Gippy Grewal), who is convinced that all women are sinister and refers to them as ‘chudail.’ He persuades his married friend to divorce their wives. Yet, when he unexpectedly falls for Rani (Sargun Mehta) during an outing, he hastily marries her. However, his joy quickly turns to horror as he discovers Rani's true identity as a ghostly chudail. Now, faced with this chilling revelation, what will Jallaludin do? Can he muster the courage to confront Rani, or will he be overwhelmed by fear?



From the intensely gripping narrative of Yodha to the heartwarming tale of Kung Fu Panda 4, this week offers a variety of movies on your plate that you can catch at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas.



