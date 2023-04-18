Search icon
'Even the sky is crying': BTS ARMY reacts as J-Hope joins mandatory military service

BTS' J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is the second BTS member to enlist for active military duty after the eldest representative Jin

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Credit: J-Hope fans/Twitter

J-Hope, the second member of the popular South Korean music group BTS, on late Monday night bid adieu to several fans across the globe hours before he enlisted for his mandatory military duty. The 29-year-old took to the fan community forum Weverse to share his message for ARMY, the fan group of BTS.

"I love you ARMY. Will be back safely!" he captioned his picture in Korean, showing off his military haircut. As soon as his post went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, “it's raining so hard in korea rn, even the sky is crying because hobi is leaving. WE LOVE YOU J-HOPE  WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE #UntilWeMeetAgainJHOPE #HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #JHOPE #HOSEOK.”

The second one said, “hobi bus has been running in Seoul but today they changed their route so hobi can see the message (it's your turn to trust us, j-hope) on his way to the military unit.” The third one said, “WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE Apobangpo.” The fourth person tweeted, “i will always wait for you out sunshine, hobi! please be safe out there!.” The fifth one said, “I really want to cry right now Hobi, it's your turn to trust us.”

For the unversed, the singer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is the second BTS member to enlist for active military duty after the eldest representative Jin. In late February, BigHit Music -- the management agency of BTS -- had announced that J-Hope had started his military enlistment process.

J-Hope also shared a handwritten note on his official Instagram account. "I'll have a good trip!" he wrote in Korean. In an emotional Weverse LIVE last week, J-Hope confirmed that he will enlist on April 18.

"Love you ARMY. Let's meet in 2025," the rapper had said during the session. Jin, 30, was the first member from the Grammy-nominated boy band to enlist in the South Korean military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line boot camp in December.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

BigHit Music had earlier said other members plan to carry out their duty based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of its members pursuing solo projects. (With inputs from PTI)

 

