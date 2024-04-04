Twitter
Boney Kapoor says ‘no superstar ensures box office success’ in Bollywood today: 'Bigger the star, lesser the...'

Secunderabad constituency Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting dates, key candidates, other details

Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency: Check voting date, key candidates, result and more

Meet actor, who left Rs 40 lakh job for acting, slept in stinky godowns, faced sexual assault, one show changed his life

This superstar lost touch with parents at 11, was sent away from home without consent, lived alone, is first Indian to..

This superstar lost touch with parents at 11, was sent away from home without consent, lived alone, is first Indian to..

Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his family and said he lost connection with them when he was a teenager.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, recently talked about his family and the kind of bind he shares with them.

The singer revealed that his parents sent him away when he was just 11 years old, he was sent to his uncle's home without his consent after which he lost connection with his family. While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit revealed, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me."

He added, "I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.” 

While talking about his parents' intention behind sending his to the city, he clarified, “I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone. I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone."

In 2023, Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Indian singer to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

