Dhanush talks about being body-shamed on the sets of Kaadhal Kondein, says he was called 'auto driver'

Dhanush

Tamil superstar Dhanush is an ace actor, singer, director and producer. He enjoys a loyal fanbase who celebrate his films like a festive treat. However, in his initial career, the actor wasn't accepted by his peers and colleagues. Even after making a successful debut in cinema with his father Kasthuri Raja's Thulluvadho Ilamai, Dhanush was ridiculed and body-shamed on the film sets.

During an interaction with Vikram actor Vijay Sethupathi, music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sathish in 2015, Dhanush talked about the gloomy days. The Raanjhanna star stated, "While I was shooting for Kaadhal Kondein (2003), I was asked 'who is the hero?' I pointed at someone else from the cast, as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, when they came to know that I was the leading man, everyone on the set laughed at me." Dhanush further stated that one comment that stayed with him was, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero.’ The VIP star further added, "I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have serenity back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me." A heartbroken Dhanush was baffled over these comments and he thought that why can't an auto driver lead a film?

The actor has come a long way, and he made a mark for himself with his talent and conviction. Dhanush will soon make his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. The action-packed trailer of the Hollywood spy thriller The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush was unveiled by Netflix on Tuesday, May 24. Slated to release on Netflix on July 22, The Gray Man is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.