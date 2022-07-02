Captain Miller: Dhanush announces title of his next film with Arun Matheswaran

Dhanush/Instagram

The Tamil superstar Dhanush took the internet by storm when he revealed the specifics of his upcoming movie. For the upcoming Captain Miller movie, the actor and director Arun Matheswaran are working together. He also uploaded an announcement video, which has intriguing visuals and original soundtrack. He is seen riding a bike while wearing a scarf over his face.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Dhanush wrote, “Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaranand my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi."

The Madras Presidency in the 1930s and 1940s will be the setting for the movie. Reports claim that Dhanush will assume three different looks for the movie.

T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films is the film's presenter, and Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan are its producers. This movie would have the highest budget in Dhanush's career, according to reports. GV Prakash is the composer of the soundtrack, and the announcement video's background music has already set the mood.

The cinematography will be handled by Shreyas Krishna, and Nagooran will serve as the editor. Tha Ramalingam of Sarpatta Parambarai fame has been hired as the art director. The movie's costumes were created by Poornima Ramaswamy, who received a National Award for her work on Paradesi. Dhanush's clothes were created by Kavya Sriraam. The stunts will be under the direction of Dhilip Subbarayan.

After almost a decade, Dhanush has reunited with his brother, the filmmaker Selvaraghavan. The filming for their collaboration on the upcoming drama Naane Varuven is complete. The multi-talented actor is also working on other projects, including the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi with director Venky Atluri and Thiruchitrambalam with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar.