Deepika Padukone to join Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson as presenter at Oscars 2023, fans say 'Indians are slaying'

Deepika Padukone-Oscars/Instagram

While India awaits the Oscars 2023 to see if RRR bags the Best Original Song trophy for Naatu Naatu, there is another proud moment for the country as Deepika Padukone will be presenting an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Academy revealed the list of the first slate of presenters at the 95th Oscars on Thursday night. Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honor.

Deepika also shared the same list on his Instagram and just used the two hashtags #oscars and #oscars95 as the caption. Ranveer Singh, his actor-husband reacted with multiple claps emojis. Neha Dhupia also joined in the comments section and wrote, "can’t wait to watch you Deepu" with a red heart emoji.



The actress's fans too thronged her post with congratulatory messages. One user wrote "Indians are slaying", while othe added, "From Shantipriya to Oscar presenter, you came long way queen!!", recounting Deepika's journey from her first film Om Shanti Om to the upcoming Oscars.

Deepika has represented the country on major platforms many times before, like when she was chosen to be the only Indian on the Cannes Jury last year, when she unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy, when she was signed as the first Indian brand ambassador for world’s biggest luxury brand Louis Vuitton, and many more.

Apart from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, this is now another major reason for the Indians to watch the awards when they will be broadcast live on March 13 morning in India.



READ | Meet Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu singers who will perform RRR song at Oscars