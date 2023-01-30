Deepika Padukone on Shah Rukh Khan post Pathaan success: Action is most underrated quality about him

Image: Instagram

The makers of Pathaan are basking in the reflected glory of their film’s amazing box office performance. The film is doing phenomenal numbers and likely to emerge one of the biggest commercial successes of recent years. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Today, the makers organised an interaction session which also went live on Yash Raj Films’ Instagram channel where the lead star-cast and the director interacted among themselves and the audience.

Padukone, while describing Khan’s dedication towards work and his significance in action roles, said that doing action scenes very effectively is one of Khan’s most underrated skills. She said, “This is one of the most underrated qualities about Shah Rukh Khan. Action is like dance, it’s all about choreography, precision and timing and you have to have presence of mind when you do action scenes. He does it so well. Even when he is not doing an action movie, his presence of mind, from the space around him, all of us actors have learnt a lot from him.”

There have been different phases in Shah Rukh Khan’s film career. While initially, he made a name for himself in negative roles, he became a superstar due to his romantic films. In between, he kept doing action scenes and with films such as Karan Arjun, Raam Jaane, One Two Ka Four and then Raees and Dilwale, he also established himself as a talent to watch in the action genre.

He has said in his interviews how he would like to be known as action hero than a romantic hero. Pathaan’s super success seems to be a validation of Khan’s thought process which took shape over the years.

With Jawaan, another actioner, lined up for release later in the year, Khan is most likely to own the action space in Bollywood.

