Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

Mansoor Ali Khan will be filing a defamation case against Trisha Krishnan after his controversial rape comment went viral.

Mansoor Ali Khan has been in the news after his controversial rape comment over Trisha grabbed everyone’s attention and went viral. After apologising to the Leo co-star, Mansoon now says that he will file a defamation case against the actress.

While speaking to CNN News 18, he said, “We are doing it (filing defamation case) today. We have prepared all the documents. (My) lawyer will share all other information later today at 4’o clock. He will meet the press.” Reacting to his apology, he said, “It is the biggest joke”.

For the unversed, Mansoor made headlines when he said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir.”

Later, Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, actor Trisha took to her X handle and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued a summon to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station. The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan.

The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.