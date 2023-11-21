Headlines

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Fruits, medicines delivered to trapped workers via 6-inch pipeline

Manipur violence: What's the real cause of ethnic violence in the Northeastern state?

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Huge python vs big Komodo dragon ‘dreadful fight', watch here

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

Meet Becky Cummins, stunning wife of Australian skipper

Check out new cricket rules introduced by ICC

5 blockbusters Rajinikanth rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

'Such a useless husband': Vicky Jain brutally trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand in Bigg Boss 17

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

Mansoor Ali Khan reacted to Trisha Krishnan's outrage at his sexist, misogynistic remark on her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is getting brutally trolled for misogynistic remarks against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday, said he won’t apologise as he didn’t “say anything wrong”. Addressing a press conference here, Khan said, “I didn’t mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn’t say anything wrong. I respect all actresses.”

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he had hoped to have said rape scene in ‘Leo’ starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja.

“When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule” Khan had said

A few days after Mansoor's video, Trisha issued a strong statement against him. "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam on Sunday strongly condemned Mansoor for his crass and sexist comments against Trisha and demanded a public apology from him.

To this Mansoor said, “Whatever they did is wrong. They should withdraw their statement within four hours. As a routine, they should give an explanation letter to me asking for an explanation. They should give an explanation or else I could file a defamation suit also. I am not criticising the Association but this reply is for them. They should follow the formality." 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Get top deals on badminton rackets

Messe Muenchen India and SEMI join forces to host SEMICON India

Zomato digs into 2012 archives for MS Dhoni's words of wisdom following World Cup heartbreak

This star kid gave one of Bollywood's biggest flops, lost Rs 100 crore, cut fees by Rs 35 crore for next project

'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE