Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

Mansoor Ali Khan reacted to Trisha Krishnan's outrage at his sexist, misogynistic remark on her.

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is getting brutally trolled for misogynistic remarks against his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday, said he won’t apologise as he didn’t “say anything wrong”. Addressing a press conference here, Khan said, “I didn’t mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologize? I didn’t say anything wrong. I respect all actresses.”

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he had hoped to have said rape scene in ‘Leo’ starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja.

“When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule” Khan had said

A few days after Mansoor's video, Trisha issued a strong statement against him. "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam on Sunday strongly condemned Mansoor for his crass and sexist comments against Trisha and demanded a public apology from him.

To this Mansoor said, “Whatever they did is wrong. They should withdraw their statement within four hours. As a routine, they should give an explanation letter to me asking for an explanation. They should give an explanation or else I could file a defamation suit also. I am not criticising the Association but this reply is for them. They should follow the formality."

