Dasara Twitter review: Netizens say Nani, Keerthy Suresh film is mix of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Dhanush's Karnan

Nani in Dasara/Twitter

Starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the period action drama Dasara was released in the cinemas on Thursday, March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela and also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Poorna in pivotal roles.

Originally made in Telugu, Dasara has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. While the film has overall received positive reviews, moviegoers have drawn parallels between Nani-starrer with two other South Indian films - Ram Charan's 2018 Telugu period action drama Rangasthalam, and Dhanush's 2021 Tamil action-drama Karnan. Both movies were critical and commercial successes.

Sharing their review for Dasara on Twitter, a user wrote, "TAKE A BOW #Nani & Srikanth Odela. #Dasara really came together for me in its 2nd half. The themes of #Karnan & #Rangasthalam can be seen but Dharani’s character arc from a naive recluse to a man consumed by vengeance was so gripping! So much to unpack but so worth it ", while another added, "I can say it's cut from the same fabric as Rangasthalam, in terms of its devotion to the milieu, and Karnan in its exploration of caste and celebration of a life."

Here are some more Dasara reviews from Twitter

TAKE A BOW #Nani & Srikanth Odela #Dasara really came together for me in its 2nd half. The themes of #Karnan & #Rangasthalam can be seen but Dharani’s character arc from a naive recluse to a man consumed by vengeance was so gripping!



So much to unpack but so worth it pic.twitter.com/DgJdIEs771 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 30, 2023

Thoughts on #Dasara:



Spoilers ahead.



The film marks the arrival of a strong voice. Sure, the writing can feel derivative of films from the past. I can say it's cut from the same fabric as Rangasthalam, in terms of its devotion to the milieu, Karnan in its exploration of caste… pic.twitter.com/Jp75sKs0ef — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) March 30, 2023

@KeerthyOfficial and all supporting cast performed well. A series of honest attempts (since Jersey) from @NameisNani should be appreciated. What an actor! Hopefully, this will be his much awaited commercial blockbuster #DasaRAW #DasaraInUSA — The Friday Post (@TheFridayPost7) March 30, 2023

#Dasarareview



First half - 3.5

Second half - 2.7#DASARA Very raw and rustic movie

Visuals and cinematography are super

Natural star Nani's performance&he's friend charector Too good

Keerthi Suresh acting



I think the director was inspired by the Rangasthalam movie pic.twitter.com/l4kusynDjn — Mr.RK (@RavikumarJSP) March 30, 2023

#Dasara (2023) is predictably derivative in its often unimaginative writing but Nani's incredibly rugged yet vulnerable avatar, Santhosh Narayanan's excellent soundscape and Srikanth Odhela's confident grasp of over his craft makes this a worthwhile affair. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/TOq6ZMmzF5 — veee (@sonder_being) March 30, 2023

The DNA review also stated, "Dasara works because it presents a new-age hero who has frailties and shortcomings. Even in a masala entertainer, this hero is allowed to be scared and hold back his rage. The film also works because its supporting characters are also more nuanced. Vennela has more agency than many heroines in films of this genre. She is outspoken, independent, and certainly not a damsel in distress. And yet, the film is derivative of the successes of the past, particularly films like Rangasthalam and Karnan."



READ | Dasara movie review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh shine in visceral, visually-stunning action film let down by weak script