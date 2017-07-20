Comedy as a genre is difficult: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said she has always believed in adding realistic humour to her films than slapstick.

Ashwiny made her directorial debut last year with "Nil Battey Sannata", which opened to critical acclaim.

The filmmaker is currently awaiting the release of her next movie "Bareilly Ki Barfi", a romantic-comedy featuring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

"Comedy as a genre is difficult. I don't make slapstick comedy or over the top films. But in films like 'Nil Battey Sannata' or 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' comedy is realistic," said Ashwiny during a media interaction here.

"In real life also we do a lot of things that are funny but to get that out and not make it slapstick is challenging.

I study a lot of people who have their own quirks and then I make it all part of the film."

The film is co-written by her director husband Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain.

"We have worked cumulatively in terms of how much we can push things, we don't go beyond logic and some things are important to have in the film. But there are times when we do change things. Like if I had to shoot a scene at a particular location but I did not find it right I changed it." Ashwiny also said that both she and her husband Nitesh were the harshest critics of each other.

"Bareilly Ki Barfi" is scheduled to release on August 18.

