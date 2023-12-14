Headlines

Entertainment

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

Karthik Subbaraj reacts after Clint Eastwood promises to watch his directorial Jigarthanda DoubleX.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX received a positive response from the audience. The film has plenty of references to Legendary actor Clint Eastwood and now, he has promised to watch the film soon. Karthik expressed his joy on Clint Eastwood's response and called it a surreal feeling.

On Thursday, Clint Eastwood's team reacted to a fan's tweet on Jigarthanda DoubleX being a tribute to the veteran actor and said, "Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You." The fan's tweet read, "Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X.Its available on Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like u at ur young age. Please watch it once u get some time."

Reacting to Clint Eastwood being aware of the film, Karthik Subbaraj said, "Wow..... Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon... This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India... Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does... Thanks a lot, @Vijay70269050, and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & made this happen... Feeling Blessed."

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a Tamil-language Western action comedy film directed by Karthu and jointly produced by him, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, S. Kathiresan, and Alankar Pandian under Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creations and Invenio Origin. The film stars Raghava Lawrence, S. J. Suryah, and Nimisha Sajayan. Set in the 1970s, it revolves around a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating to make a film. The film opened to rave reviews from the audience and turned out to be one of the biggest hits.

