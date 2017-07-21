Cillian Murphy praises Christopher Nolan's filmmaking approach

Cillian Murphy says he is impressed with Christopher Nolan's directing style.

Murphy has worked with Nolan in "The Dark Knight Trilogy" and "Inception". The duo once again recently collaborated for the WWII epic "Dunkirk".

The 41-year-old actor commends Nolan for creating a gripping film with so little dialogue.

"I think he's really pushing his philosophy and approach to filmmaking with this one, and it's been wonderful to see him challenging himself.

"That's what filmmaking should be: pushing yourself to make the most compelling picture," Murphy says.

