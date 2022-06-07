BTS: When ARMY caught Jimin staring at Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credit: Priyanka Chopra-BTS/Instagram

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has made the nation proud with her work in Hollywood. She never fails to stun her fans with her work, she is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the world.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, leaves no chance to make her husband feel special. In 2019, the actress was seen kissing Nick during Billboard Music Award. Interestingly, BTS members Jimin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope and Jin were also present there. However, ARMY caught Jimin staring at Priyanka when she was kissing her husband. Since then, the video is going viral on social media.

Jimin’s cute expression melted millions of hearts. Fans often share this video on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, popular American singer Charlie Puth accidentally revealed his collaboration with the South Korean boy band BTS recently. The musician was attending the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert, an annual day-long concert produced by Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Saturday, June 4.

At the concert, during an interview with the radio station, the 30-year-old singer was asked the question if he is going to collaborate with RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. The interviewer asked him, "Fans think you have a collab with BTS. They are going crazy."

To which, Charlie said, "I heard that too. Everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. They legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out", without realising that he has actually revealed that the collaboration between the two artists is set to revealed soon.

When he was further asked, "okay so there is a collab with", Charlie just stood there in silence and didn't react. The video has been shared by a BTS fan on Twitter with the caption, "Help he really told us about the Collab coming" and in the further tweet, they wrote, "The silence is taking me out" with a crying face emoji.