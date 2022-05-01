BTS' Suga, Psy groove to Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari, desi ARMY reacts

@qualiteaposts/Instagram

On Friday, April 29, Psy of Gangnam Style fame released his latest music album titled Psy 9th. The album features Psy collaborating with Suga aka Min Yoon-gi from the South Korean boy band BTS for the track 'That That'. The song has gone viral since its release with its video raking in a record number of views on YouTube.

However, there has been a fan-made edit going viral on social media in which the South Korean pop stars are seen grooving to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's famous song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from 1994 film of the same name. The sync is so perfect in the video that it seems that the two stars are actually dancing to the Hindi song.

The edited video has met with amazing responses from the fandom of the BTS group called the ARMY on Instagram. One netizen wrote, "The Khiladi and Anari I never imagined", while another Instagram user wrote, "This fits so well!". One user even added and wrote, "Love the way the song just fits", while another netizen remarked, "why does it match perfectly".

Watch out the video for yourself and see how well the audio fits with the video



Here's the actual video of the song

READ | BTS grooving to 'Pag Ghungroo Baandh' in fan-made video is perfect tribute to Bappi Lahiri



Talking about their collaboration, as per the news agency ANI, Psy was quoted telling the international magazine Billboard, "When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable. I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

"At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way", Suga from BTS had added to the same music and entertainment portal.